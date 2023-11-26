Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Saturday 25 November

Yesterday, 14 more people were released, including eight children. And Israel in turn will free 42 Palestinians. The hospital that welcomed the hostages yesterday reported that they are in good health. Meanwhile, Israel announced that 200 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza yesterday through the Rafah crossing. American President Joe Biden has raised the possibility of extending the truce. Below are all the updates from today, Sunday 26 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

3.30 pm – Hamas releases a Russian hostage: “We appreciate Moscow’s position” – Hamas announced the release of a hostage with Russian citizenship “in response to the efforts of Russian President Vladimir Putin and as a sign of appreciation of the Russian position in support of the Palestinian cause”. The hostage was handed over to the Red Cross.

3.00 pm – Egypt: names of the 13 Israeli hostages and 39 Palestinian prisoners to be released received – Egypt said it had received the names of 13 Israeli hostages and 39 Palestinian detainees who will be released today. “The truce is proceeding unhindered,” the Egyptian intelligence services said in a statement, adding that 120 loads of aid arrived from Egypt today, including two trucks of fuel and two of cooking gas.

2.30 pm – An oil tanker linked to Israel seized off the coast of Yemen – The “Central Park”, an oil tanker linked to Israel, was attacked and seized by a currently unknown group off the coast of Aden, Yemen. This was reported by the private security company Ambrey. The ship is managed and owned by Zodiac Maritime, a company founded by Israeli tycoons and currently chaired by Eyal Ofer.

11.30 am – Red Cross, “the release of hostages today is not safe” – Senior Red Cross official Pascal Hundt told British network Sky News that he was not sure whether more hostages would be released today, Israeli media reported.

11.00 am – Hamas will release 13 hostages today, including US citizens – There are 13 hostages that will be released today by Hamas, according to the list that the militiamen handed over to the Israeli authorities. The Ynet website writes this, citing Israeli officials, adding that the list also contains names of American citizens. Among the hostages who will be released is Abigail Mor Idan, a three-year-old girl who was orphaned after the Hamas assault on October 7th. According to the sources cited by Ynet, in today’s release Hamas will not violate the agreement reached with Israel, that is, it will not separate family members as it did yesterday when it freed a 13-year-old girl, but not her mother. Most of those who will be released today come from the same community, as also happened on the first day of the truce with the hostages of Kibbutz Nir-Oz and yesterday with those of Kibbutz Beeri.

10.00 am – Blinken will be in Israel next week – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected in Israel this week. Haaretz reports it. It will be Blinken’s fourth visit to Israel in the space of a month and a half, since the war began.

09.00 am – Qatar delegation in Gaza, first time since the start of the war – A Qatari delegation arrived in the Gaza Strip this morning via the Rafah crossing with Egypt. It is the first time since the beginning of the war between Hamas and Israel and the entry into force of the truce that Qatari officials have entered the Palestinian enclave. The delegation includes Luluwa Al Khater, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, and Ambassador Al-Amadi’s deputy, Khaled Al-Hardan.

08.00 – Trump: “No respect for the USA, Hamas has not released American hostages” – “Has anyone noticed that Hamas has freed people from other countries but, so far, has not returned a single American hostage?” Former US President Donald Trump wrote it on his social media platform Truth Social, pointing the finger at the current occupant of the White House Joe Biden. ”There is only one reason for this, no respect for our country and our leadership. This is a very sad and dark time for America!” Trump added.

07.00 am – Israel receives list of hostages who will be released today – Israel has received the third list of hostages who are expected to be released today, November 26, 2023, on the third day of truce in the war against Hamas. A well-informed official told the Times of Israel on condition of anonymity. The prime minister’s office says Israel has informed families whose loved ones are on the list delivered by Qatar, which mediated between Israel and Hamas. It will be the third day of a four-day truce. Qatar said it hoped the truce could be further extended with the release of more abductees.