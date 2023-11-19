Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Sunday 19 November

According to the Washington Post, which cites some sources, Israel and Hamas are close to an agreement for the release of dozens of hostages in exchange for a five-day break in the fighting. An indiscretion, however, which was stopped by the White House. “We have not yet reached an agreement, but we continue to work hard to get there,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson wrote on X. Below are all the updates from today, Sunday 19 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

8.30 am – Iran: “Israel continues to massacre and the world does not react” – “In the shadow of the inertia of the countries of the world and international organizations on Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, the Zionist regime commits new crimes and massacres Palestinians every day, even in refugee camps”: he declared this late evening the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nassar Kanani, quoted by the Irna agency.

8.00 am – Israeli raid in central Gaza: 15 dead – The Israeli bombings in the Gaza Strip did not stop overnight: according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, at least 13 people were killed in an attack on a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in the center of the Strip. Furthermore, according to the Palestinian agency, a woman and her daughter were killed in a bombing of a house southeast of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

7.30 am – USA, still no Israel-Hamas agreement – The United States said it was still working to secure an agreement between Israel and Hamas. “We haven’t reached an agreement yet, but we continue to work hard to get there,” White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said on X, in response to a Washington Post story about a preliminary agreement.

7.00 am – Washington Post, Israel-Hamas agreement, 5 day break for dozens of Israeli hostages – Hamas and the United States are close to a preliminary agreement to free dozens of women and children hostages in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. The Washington Post reports this, citing some sources, according to which the release of the hostages should begin in the next few days. Under the six-page agreement, all sides pledge to freeze combat operations for at least five days while 50 or more hostages are released in batches every 24 hours. Aerial surveillance will monitor movements on the ground.