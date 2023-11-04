Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Saturday 4 November

After the words of the Hezbollah leader, tension rises throughout the Middle East. Hassan Nasrallah, in fact, declared: “All the victims of Gaza are martyrs. The fight against the Zionist occupier is legitimate, a sacred operation of October 7th only for Palestinians”. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, from Tel Aviv, asked the Israeli government for a humanitarian pause in the fighting in Gaza, while French President Emmanuel Macron announced a “humanitarian conference” for next Thursday. Below are all the updates today, Saturday 4 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

Ore…