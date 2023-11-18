Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Saturday 18 November

Netanyahu admits that Israel is failing to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza, blaming Hamas for it. Blinken called for “urgent” measures to end Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank. Clashes in Jenin. Below are all the updates from today, Saturday 18 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

8.00 am – Southern Gaza neighborhood bombed: 26 dead – An Israeli airstrike of a residential neighborhood in the southern Gaza Strip has left 26 dead, according to Al Jazeera Arabic. Palestinian state news agency Wafa said “around 26 people” were killed, most of whom were children.

7.00 am – Israel, Hezbollah positions attacked in southern Lebanon – The Israeli army said its fighter planes and helicopters attacked Hezbollah positions and targets in southern Lebanon, in response to rocket fire from Lebanese territory towards Israel in the last 24 hours. The Israeli military also said it attacked the rocket launch site used to strike its position in the Har Dov region on Friday morning. This is what Haaretz reports.

6.00 am – Biden hears Al-Thani, “Hamas free all hostages immediately” – “President Biden spoke today with Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani of Qatar. The two leaders discussed the urgent need for all hostages held by Hamas to be released without further delay.” Thus the White House in a post on