Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Saturday 11 November

As the battle in Gaza City intensifies, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assures that Israel’s intention is not to govern or even occupy Gaza. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declares that “too many Palestinians have been killed”, while the statements of Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian are worrying, saying: “Due to the increase in the intensity of the war against residents civilians of Gaza, the expansion of the scope of the war has become inevitable.” Below are all the updates from today, Saturday 11 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

