Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Monday 13 November

The war continues in the Gaza Strip with innocent deaths every hour. Yesterday the Israel Defense Forces carried out “tactical pauses in military activities” in the city of Jabalya, located 4 kilometers north of Gaza, and in the nearby neighborhood of Izbat Malien, so that Palestinians could reach humanitarian corridors to evacuate to the south. Meanwhile, Israeli planes hit “terrorist infrastructures” on Syrian territory after launching rockets towards the Golan Heights from the area. Below are all the updates from today, Monday 13 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

07.00 am – Israel-Hamas war, Netanyahu against the UN: “He attacked Israel instead of Hamas” – The Israeli prime minister, during an interview with CNN, reiterated that he will answer questions about his responsibility in the war only after winning: “Did people ask Franklin Roosevelt anything after Pearl Harbor? Or George W. Bush after September 11th?”. Then he told NBC that he had offered fuel to the Shifa hospital, but that the supplies were refused. The battle against Hamas, he says, is the clash between “civilization and barbarism”

06.00 am – Gaza, hospitals also affected. Infants among the victims. MSF: “Risk of them becoming mortuaries” – The situation in the healthcare facilities of the Strip is increasingly serious, given that the fiercest fighting between the Israeli military and Hamas terrorists is taking place near them. “WHO is very concerned about the safety of health workers, hundreds of sick and injured patients and newborns requiring respiratory assistance, and displaced people in hospitals,” said the WHO Secretary-General. WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus