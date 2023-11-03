Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Friday 3 November

Around 600 people holding foreign passports or Palestinian dual citizens left the Gaza Strip yesterday to enter Egypt through the Rafah crossing, according to the Palestinian Border Authority in Gaza. According to Hamas, at least 195 Palestinians were killed in Israeli air strikes on the Jabalia refugee camp, while Gaza is now besieged on three sides in a pincer movement, with the main access routes under Israeli control. Below are all the updates from today, Friday 3 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

07.00 am – Blinken hears Borrel: “The priority is the lives of civilians and humanitarian aid” – “I spoke today with EU High Representative Josep Borrell and reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself. I underlined our priorities: protecting civilian lives, providing humanitarian aid and ensuring the safe departure of foreign citizens from Gaza.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken writes this on X, expected in Israel today for the second time since the beginning of the conflict.

06.30 am – Israeli Army: “Heroic battle in the night in Gaza. The terrorists were killed” – “Heroic battle” during the night inside the Gaza Strip. They were killed and we continue our operation until victory”, they write from the IDF on Telegram. Last night Israeli soldiers clashed with “some terrorist teams inside the Strip. Despite heavy fire from the terrorists, forces on the ground directed airstrikes by aircraft and artillery. The terrorists were killed and the danger to the troops was eliminated,” writes the IDF.

06.00 am – NBC, “concern is growing within the Biden administration about the war” – Concern is growing within the Biden administration over the war waged by Israel. Several senior officials fear a progressive isolation of the United States on the international stage in the wake of Joe Biden’s unconditional support for Israel. NBC reports this, citing some sources, according to whom the possibility that Biden will be accused and found guilty for some of Israel’s military actions is also worrying.