Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Friday 24 November

The four-day truce agreed between Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of the United States and Qatar, has begun, which provides for the release of 50 of the approximately 240 hostages taken during the attack on October 7th. The agreement was initially supposed to come into force yesterday, but it was postponed by a day. The decision was made by Israel to “minimize the risk of things going wrong” as stated by a senior US official on CNN. Below are all the updates from today, Friday 24 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

LIVE

7.30 am – Israel, Hamas tunnel destroyed under Al-Shifa hospital – The Israeli army blew up a long tunnel dug under the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza this morning, before the start of the truce. Military radio reported it. According to an army spokesperson, Hamas had set up “a nerve center for carrying out terrorist activities” under the hospital. Yesterday the Israeli military arrested the director of Shifa hospital, Mohammad Abu Salmiya.

7.00 am – Truce between Israel and Hamas begins – The four-day truce agreed between Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of the United States and Qatar, has begun, which provides for the release of 50 of the approximately 240 hostages taken during the attack on October 7th.