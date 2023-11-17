Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Friday 17 November

While Israel makes it known, through the words of Defense Minister Yaov Gallant, that it has taken the western part of Gaza City and the beginning of a new phase of the operation, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh declared that Israel is not reaching the its objectives. “These plans failed and the enemy was unable to achieve any of its objectives or return its prisoners except at the price decided by the resistance,” Haniyeh said, adding that Hamas will win the conflict “without the slightest doubt.” Below are all the updates from today, Friday 17 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

