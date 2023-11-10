Live coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas today, Friday 10 November

Islamic Jihad released a video of two Israelis, an elderly woman and a child, saying it was ready to release them for humanitarian reasons. Tel Avid says yes to humanitarian pauses of four hours a day, but does not give in on the ceasefire. Israeli soldiers at Hamas headquarters near Shifa. Below are all the updates from today, Friday 10 November 2023, on the war between Israel and Hamas.

8.00 am – The number of Israeli soldiers killed rises to 36 – The number of Israeli soldiers killed in ground operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip has risen to 36, the army announced today. The latest victim is Sergeant Gilad Rozenblit, 21 years old. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) explain that Rozenblit came from Kibbutz Ginegar, was a front-line doctor and was killed in combat in northern Gaza.

7.00 am – Netanyahu: “Ceasefire would mean surrendering to Hamas” – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that his government does not agree to a ceasefire in Gaza. “It would mean surrendering to Hamas, surrendering to terror and the victory of Iran’s axis of evil. There will be no ceasefire without the release of the hostages,” Netanyahu told Fox News, underlining that the battle “continues against Hamas but in specific areas and for a certain period, a few hours here and a few hours there: we want to facilitate the safe passage of civilians”.

06.00 – Netanyahu: “We are not trying to govern Gaza or occupy it” – “We are not trying to govern Gaza, we are not trying to occupy it, but we are trying to give it, as well as ourselves, a better future.” Benjamin Netanyahu said this in an interview with Fox News. The Israeli prime minister added that military operations in the Strip are going “exceptionally well”.