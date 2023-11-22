The producer of Little Nightmares III ensures that the game is completely enjoyable independently, although it will have its connections with previous installments.

One of the most beloved horror franchises of recent years will return in 2024. When Embracer Group announced the acquisition of Tarsier Studios, creators of Little Nightmares and Little Nightmares II, we feared the worst, because the IP belongs to Bandai Namco.

Fortunately, the Japanese company has not sat idly by. While Tarsier prepares its new IP in Embracer, Little Nightmares 3 has begun its development by another studio.

Of all the possible candidates, Bandai Namco has surely chosen the best placed. Is about Supermassive Gamesspecialists in the horror genre after The Dark Pictures, Until Dawn and The Quarry.

Of course, you have to understand that Little Nightmares 3 is a new beginning for the saga. It has few connections with the first two games, and relies on two new protagonists.

The good thing is that, on a visual and playable level, this third part It will be very similar to the previous two. It is in development for PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

A sequel with an air of reboot

The Little Nightmares IP may belong to Bandai Namco, but the sale of Tarsier Studios is a hard blow to a franchise that was in full evolution, under well-established basic concepts.

That is why Bandai Namco and Supermassive have decided to ”reboot” the saga, at least from a plot point of view. Its story and protagonists are totally new.

Little Nightmares 3 stars Low and Alone, who They desperately seek to escape from The Spiralwhich is a dark dimension full of horrors and very different scenarios.

In a new video, the producer Coralie Feniollo has revealed new details about Little Nightmares III, its new setting, and its connections to the two previous games.

It doesn’t matter that you haven’t played the first two Little Nightmares (although we recommend it), because This third installment can be enjoyed 100% independently..

”It’s a new adventure in the world of Little Nightmares. You won’t need to play the previous game to enjoy it,” says Feniollo.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that Little Nightmares 3 bears no relation to its predecessors. Not directly, but Supermassive tells us that there will be winks and secrets that connect with Six (protagonist in both games) and Mono (companion in the sequel).

”For fans of the series, some winks and secrets are included to link the stories of the three games.”

The producer of the title also talks about Necropolis, one of the locations of La Espiral, which we were already able to see in an extensive gameplay. Players will be able to explore its open areas, and discover what happened to make its inhabitants disappear.

Little Nightmares 3 is in development by Supermassive Games. It does not have a specific release date, but it is certain that will arrive sometime in 2024disponible en PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC.