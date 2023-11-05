Jokowi and Iriana Jokowi’s son, Gibran Rakabuming is now taking a new step in the world of Indonesian politics. The reason is, he has just been appointed as a vice presidential candidate for Prabowo Subianto.

Even though it sparked controversy, the appointment of Gibran Rakabuming as Prabowo’s vice presidential candidate was still followed by various support for him. Especially with the virality of old videos showing his attitude.

One of the latest is a video shared by the Instagram account @selvi_ananda. Reported on Sunday (5/11/2023), Gibran is currently spending his time outdoors.

At that time, he was allegedly attending an event while being accompanied by bodyguards. There was a man who always stood to his left while guarding the mayor of Solo.

Like an ordinary person, Gibran was tempted to try the various foods sold there. He made his choice on the takoyaki seller while checking the food he was going to buy.

But suddenly, the sound of the song Indonesia Raya was heard. Gibran Rakabuming decided to honor the chanting of the national anthem with a good attitude but in the spotlight.

Selvi Ananda’s husband chose to step back a little and immediately changed his posture. While standing straight, he listened to the song Indonesia Raya, as did the man who was thought to be his bodyguard.

Even though Gibran Rakabuming’s appearance looked casual at that time. He wore shorts combined with sneakers and a hat. However, this does not prevent him from remaining a good politician when he hears the song Indonesia Raya.