This afternoon the debate is about cars.

Politicians don’t talk about cars. At least that is what the RAI Association claimed this week. The correctness of this statement is questionable, but at least we know for sure that cars will be debated this afternoon. Then the National Car Debate will take place, in which our own Wouter is also involved.

The National Car Debate is organized by BNR and the Bovag and takes place in the Bovaghuis in Bunnik. This debate can of course be listened to live via BNR. Today at 3 p.m. instead of the National Car Show with Wouter and Meindert, you will hear the National Car Debate with Wouter and Meindert.

Four politicians will participate in the debate: Habtuma de Hoop from GroenLinks-PvdA,

Wytske Postma of NSC, Aukje de Vries of the VVD and Faissal Boulakjarm of D66. They will debate with each other about important car-related topics.

What are those themes? We can already reveal that. There are four topics on the agenda. First, the affordability of driving. Very nice, all those expensive EVs, but how can the government keep cars affordable?

Of course, road pricing is also discussed. This is the second theme. Thirdly, the topic of infrastructure is on the agenda. This will specifically involve the construction of new roads, which has been halted by nitrogen. Last but not least, safety will be discussed. In that context, the maximum speed will also be considered.

Enough material to debate about. You can hear it all this afternoon if you tune in to BNR at 3 p.m.!

