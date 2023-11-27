loading…

Included in the exchange list, Nufuth Hammad was reportedly beaten and taken back to Israeli prison. Photo/X@janoubiyye

JERUSALEM – A girl’s family Palestine who will be released after a hostage exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas said that he had been attacked and beaten by Israeli guards and taken back to prison.

Nufuth Hammad, 16, originally from East Jerusalem, was supposed to be released from the notorious Russian Complex detention center, also known as Moskobia, in Jerusalem last Saturday.

However, his grandfather Aref Hammad told The New Arab’s Arabic-language sister site that the family had been officially informed by Israeli authorities that Nufuth was taken to Damon prison in northern Israel.

He said that they had no further information about Nufuth.

A total of 39 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisons, all women and children under the age of 18, will be released on Saturday in exchange for 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas.

Palestinian news agency WAFA reported the family’s lawyer said he was beaten by guards after Israel decided not to release him.

Other Palestinian prisoners, who were released, said they had seen Nufuth among them before Israeli guards took him out of the waiting room reserved for those about to be released.

He was reportedly taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital in Israel for medical treatment.