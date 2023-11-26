Suara.com – The U-23 Asian Cup is a new age group competition in the Asian confederation. This event was first held in 2012.

Initially, this competition was still called the U-22 Asian Cup until 2012. Only in the 2016 edition, the competition was managed under the name U-23 Asian Cup.

Different from the senior level Asian Cup competition, the U-23 Asian Cup is held every two years. Then, the 2024 U-23 Asian Cup in Qatar will be the sixth edition of this event.

In the previous five editions, five different countries succeeded in winning the title. Who are they?

1. Irak

Iraq is considered one of the strongest countries in Asia. This is proven by their success in becoming champions of the first edition or the 2013 U-23 Asian Cup.

In the final, Iraq managed to beat Saudi Arabia with a narrow score of 1-0. This is Iraq’s best achievement in the U-23 age category apart from winning the 2023 WAFF (West Asia) U-23 Cup.

2. Japan

As the country with the best FIFA ranking in Asia, Japan also made gold in the U-23 Asian Cup. They became champions in the second edition or the 2016 U-23 Asian Cup.

Japan, who faced South Korea in the final, managed to beat their rivals’ resistance with a narrow score of 3-2.

3. Uzbekistan

Even though it is not as well-known as other Asian countries, Uzbekistan has good results at the age group level. The proof is that they won the 2018 U-23 Asian Cup.

Uzbekistan had to go to extra time against Vietnam in the final before sealing the title with a 2-1 win.

4. South Korea

After having to settle for being runners-up in the 2016 edition, South Korea got their revenge by winning the 2020 U-23 Asian Cup title in Thailand.

Facing Saudi Arabia in the final, South Korea played until extra time before achieving a narrow 1-0 victory.

5. Arab Saudi

After always biting their fingers by becoming runners-up twice, Saudi Arabia ensured that it was included in the ranks of the team that won the U-23 Asian Cup title in the 2022 edition.

Facing Uzbekistan who acted as hosts, Saudi Arabia secured the U-23 Asian Cup title with a 2-0 win.

List of U-23 Asian Cup winners:

2013: Irak

2016: Japan

2018: Uzbekistan

2020: South Korea

2022: Arab Saudi

