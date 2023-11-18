Suara.com – The U-17 World Cup always produces goal-hungry players who compete for the tournament’s golden boot title. They scored the top score.

For example, current Napoli bomber Victor Osimhen won the title of top scorer at the 2015 U-17 World Cup. Then Spanish diamond figure Cesc Fabregas made the same record when playing at the 2003 U-17 World Cup.

Since opening on November 10, the 2023 U-17 World Cup has held group phase stages held in four cities, namely Surabaya, Solo, Jakarta and Bandung.

In total, in the 36 group phase matches of this first tournament held in Indonesia, there have been 126 goals scored with an average of 3.5 goals per match.

This record cannot be separated from the impressive performance of the goal-hungry players who are chasing the top scorer title.

In first place is Brazilian striker Kaua Elias and a Japanese striker who scored four goals throughout the group phase.

Then in second place with a total of three goals, there are a number of names such as Agustin Ruberto (Argentina), Rayan (Brazil), Joan Tincres (France), Stefano Carrillo (Mexico), Amir Saidov (Uzbekistan), Nimfasha Berchimas (United States), Mamadou Doumbia (Mali) and Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).

The players who currently occupy the top scorer list still have the opportunity to add to their tally of goals in the next round because their countries have also been confirmed to get tickets to the round of 16.

Reporting from the official FIFA website, Sunday, the following is a list of the top scorers in the U-17 World Cup:

4 goal

Rento Takaoka – Japan Kaua Elias – Brazil

3 goals

Stefano Carrillo – Mexico Amir Saidov – UzbekistanJoan Tincres – FranceNimfasha Berchimas – United StatesMamadou Doumbia – MaliIdrissa Gueye – SenegalRayan – BrazilAgustín Ruberto – Argentina