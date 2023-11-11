Suara.com – Riding a motorbike always brings excitement. Both solo touring, lady bikers riding two-wheeled vehicles, and carrying children are equally interesting.

The following is a collection of tips for carrying two-wheeled vehicles safely and comfortably, which can be used as a discourse before traveling on your favorite motorbike.

Including tricks when having to pass through narrow alleys, as well as for women in creating their own safety when driving.

Happy reading.

1. Tips for Motorbike Touring: Prepare Mentally and Skills So You Are Free from Fatal Incidents

Touring safely and comfortably, while minimizing the potential for harm, will have a positive value (PT WMS).

Some motorcyclists are willing to feel tired and fatigued and even suffer injuries for the thrill of long-distance motorcycling or touring. However, if you can drive safely and comfortably, while minimizing the potential for accidents, it will definitely have more positive value.

This is the positive spirit of the PT Wahana Makmur Sejati Safety Riding Promotion (SRP) team which is shared with two-wheeled vehicle users. Including the participants of Green Touring – Road to WAG 51 some time ago (28-29/8/2023) where Suara.com took part, as part of the celebration of PT Wahana Artha Group which oversees PT Wahana Makmusr Sejati, main Honda motorbike dealer Jakarta Tangerang.

Read more

2. Don’t remember being angry with your partner when riding a motorbike, here is a list of 10 potential traffic accidents from trivial things

Wahana is preparing an AHASS network to serve Honda motorbike consumers who will carry out emissions tests at affordable prices. Also a routine check service for Honda motorbikes (Wahana).

The Safety Riding Promotion (SRP) Team of PT Wahana Makmur Sejati (WMS) Main Honda Motorcycle Dealer Jakarta Tangerang shares information about driving safety.

The important point is that trivial or unexpected things can trigger road accidents. Including if the driver and his partner are arguing.

Read more

3. Do you have to ride a motorbike down a narrow alley? Overcome Obstacles with These Tips

Tips for driving in narrow alleys, one of which is to pay attention to the width of the vehicle to the position of the rearview mirror (PT YIMM).

If you have to visit the house of friends, girlfriends, friends and family along a narrow alley, don’t hesitate to bring your favorite motorbike. In fact, the challenge there is: how to remain patient and succeed in crossing sections that are not wide.

Quoted from the official release of PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing (YIMM) as received Suara.comYamaha Riding Academy Central Java shares tips for riding a motorbike in narrow alleys.

Read more

4. Make your child happy by riding a motorbike. Don’t be careless so that disaster doesn’t happen

One form of parental negligence in carrying a child: in the front without the protection of a helmet and safe clothing (PT WMS).

The habit of community members that can be found in Indonesia is to please children by taking them for a ride on a motorbike.

This activity is a means of establishing intimacy that many fathers do with their children. An activity that has a deep impression, both on the motorbike and on the back. There is a deep impression from this activity.

Read more

5. Long distance solo touring using a motorbike, here are tips to keep it safe and fun

Before leaving, check the suitability of the motorbike you will use (PT YIMM).

Traveling by motorbike solo over long distances? No need to worry. Traveling long distances using two-wheeled vehicles is often carried out by touring hobbyists. Starting from going on holiday, visiting relatives and friends, to looking for a new atmosphere.

Solo touring will be fun if you pay attention to the following points, which were shared by Yamaha main dealer PT Thamrin Brothers (South Sumatra & Bengkulu) as quoted Suara.com. This includes maintaining your motorbike’s physical condition and your own health.

Read more

6. Tips for Riding Two Wheels for Women, Checking the Route and Riding Equipment is Very Necessary

High heels and wedges should not be used when riding a motorbike (freepik.com/marymarkevich)

Women who like to ride motorbikes are often found in Indonesia. Just like Adam, the thing that needs to be considered is the technical elements of the vehicle and rider.

Then it needs to be underlined, as a woman there are several additional things you need to understand. These include wearing high heels or tiptoe shoes, to neatly wearing the hijab.

Read more

7. Apart from preparing the vehicle and rider, complete your touring activities with motorbike insurance

Preparation for Green Touring – Road to WAG 51 at Wahana Honda, Gunung Sahari, Central Jakarta (Suara.com/CNR ukirsari).

Check out the experience of a convoy with PT Wahana Artha Group (WAG) held by PT Wahana Makmur Sejati (WMS), Main Honda Motorcycle Dealer Jakarta Tangerang in an event entitled Green Touring – Road to WAG 51.

Apart from providing traffic etiquette, especially during convoys, preparation of motorbikes and riders, there are important things that should not be missed. Namely motor vehicle insurance.

Read more