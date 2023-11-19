Suara.com – Irish Bella is one of the names that has not appeared on the screen for a long time. After marrying Ammar Zoni, who was recently reported to be on the brink, she was quite far from the camera spotlight. You can look at Irish Bella’s business and profile at a glance here.

The divorce suit filed against the husband could be said to be sudden. This lawsuit was registered on November 6 2023 electronically with number 3123/Pdt.G/2023/PA Depok.

Profile Irish Bella

Born on April 23 1996, he started his career through an agency in Bandung. Not long ago, he received an exclusive contract from MD Entertainment for his first soap opera entitled Where is Melani in 2010.

His parents were named Johan de Beule and Susanti Arifin. Irish Bella then played a role in the film Heart 2 Heart in 2010, as the main actor opposite Aliff Alli. Next he played a role in the film Love in Perth, although only as a supporting role.

Her name was once listed as Rezky Aditya’s lover, but it failed in 2017. He was also rumored to be the third person in Giorgino Abraham and Angela Gilsha’s relationship that year, which emerged when a video of him dancing with Gino at a nightclub in Bali.

Irish then had an affair with Ammar Zoni while filming together on the soap opera Cinta Suci, and this continued with their engagement in early 2019. The two then married in April 2019, and gave birth to their first son in September 2020. Their second child was born in August 2022.

However, the news regarding the lawsuit being filed could be the end of their marriage.

Irish Bella Business

His own business and sources of income are quite extensive. Starting from Raena’s brand ambassador and several businesses that she is known to be involved in with her husband, Ammar Zoni. There are at least five businesses besides brand ambassador that he is involved in.

Livestock and plantation, this business uses land owned by Ammar Zoni in West Sumatra. The farms and plantations that were built became one of their major sources of income. Startup, this business is in the export sector, with the name Halal Export Indonesia. The aim is to make it easier for MSMEs to export their products abroad. Tourist Attractions, Ammar Zoni and Irish Bella are also reportedly expanding their wings in the business world to open tourist attractions. One of the tourist areas managed is Jakarta EscapeKuliner. Irish Bella is known to have a business in the culinary sector. Her business is Sate Maranggi, which is a typical Indonesian satay. Fashion, Bella is also known to have a business in the fashion sector which focuses on women’s clothing with a Muslim fashion concept under the name SETARA

Contributor: I Made Rendika Ardian