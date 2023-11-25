Suara.com – The Banten Province UMP has been officially increased by the Ministry of Manpower (Ministry of Manpower). After the increase in the UMP, the public is wondering whether the 2024 MSE will also increase? So, for complete details, here is a list of the highest to lowest 2024 MSEs in Banten.

It was reported that the Government, through the Ministry of Work, had increased the UMP on the island of Java, including in Banten Province. The increase in the Banten UMP in 2024 could be said to be the highest compared to the 2024 East Java UMP and the 2024 West Java UMP.

After the 2024 Banten UMP was determined, this means that the MSE for 8 districts/cities in Banten will also experience an increase. If we look at the 2023 UMK in Banten, the increase in UMK in each district/city in Banten is an average of 6-7 percent.

The size of the UMK increase for the 8 districts/cities in 2023 has been stated in the Decree (SK) of the Governor of Banten No. 561/Kep.318-Huk/2022 as of December 7, 2022.

For the increase in Banten’s UMK in 2024, the Government or Ministry of Work has not yet announced the list. However, if we refer to the percentage increase in UMK 2023 (6-7%), then the simulation of the list of highest to lowest UMK 2024 in Banten is as follows.

Simulation of 2024 MSE List in Banten Province

1. Cilegon City’s UMK in 2023 is IDR 4,340,254.18, if it increases by 7.30% then the 2024 UMK in the district/city will be IDR 4,997,199,206

2. Tangerang City’s UMK in 2023 is IDR 4,584,519.08, if it increases by 6.97% then the 2024 UMK in the district/city will be IDR 4,904,059.97

3. South Tangerang City’s UMK in 2023 is IDR 4,551,451.7, if it increases by 6.34% then the 2024 UMK in the district/city will be IDR 4,840,012.99

4. Serang City’s UMK in 2023 is IDR 4,090,799.01, if it increases by 6.24% then the 2024 UMK in the district/city will be IDR 4,346,064.86

5. Tangerang Regency’s UMK in 2023 is IDR 4,527,688.52, if it increases by 7.02% then the 2024 UMK in that district/city will be IDR 4,845,531.69

6. Serang Regency’s UMK in 2023 is IDR 4,492,961.28, if it increases by 6.59% then in this district/city the 2024 UMK will be IDR 4,789,047.12.

7. Pandeglang Regency’s UMK in 2023 is IDR 2,980,351.46, if it increases by 6.43% then the 2024 UMK in this district/city will be IDR 3,171,987.56.

8. Lebak Regency’s UMK in 2023 is IDR 2,944,665.46, if it increases by 6.17% then the 2024 UMK in this district/city will be 3,126,350.83.

Based on the simulation above, the simulation lists the highest to lowest UMK for 2024 in Banten, namely the highest UMK is in Cilegon City at IDR 4,997,199.206 and the lowest is in Lebak Regency at IDR 3,126,350.83. I hope this information is helpful!

Contributor: Ulil Azmi