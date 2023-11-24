loading…

There are dozens of countries with the largest Rohingya ethnicity in the world. Bangladesh is the country that hosts the largest number of Rohingya ethnic groups. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – Rohingya is an ethnic minority group in Myanmar. However, their presence has spread to various countries after experiencing violence in Myanmar.

In Myanmar, they live in the state of Rakhine, which is located in the northwest of the country. On average, they adhere to Islam, in contrast to the majority of other Myanmar citizens who adhere to Buddhism.

The origins of the Rohingya ethnicity are still debated. Some historians say that the Rohingya have lived in Myanmar for centuries, while others say that they only emerged as a force of identity in the last century.

The total population of the Rohingya ethnic group is estimated at around 1.5 million people. The mother tongue of the Rohingya ethnic group is Rohingya, which is an Indo-Aryan language.

The UN has called them one of the most persecuted minority groups in the world.

List of Countries with the Largest Rohingya Ethnic Population

1. Bangladesh: Over 1,300,000 (as of March 2018)

2. Myanmar (Rakhine state): 600,000 (as of November 2019)

3. Pakistan: 500,000 (until September 2017)

4. Saudi Arabia: 190,000 (until January 2017)

5. Malaysia: 150,000 (until October 2017)

6. United Arab Emirates: 50,000 (until December 2017)

7. India: 40,000 (as of September 2017)

8. United States: Over 12,000 (as of September 2017)

9. Thailand: 5,000 (until October 2017)

10. Australia: 3,000 (until October 2018)

11. China: 3,000 (as of October 2014)

12. Indonesia: Around 1,000 (as of now)

13. Japan: 300 (as of May 2018)

14. Nepal: 200 (as of September 2017)

15. Canada: 200 (as of September 2017)

16. Ireland: 107 (as of December 2017)

17. Sri Lanka: 36 (as of June 2017)

18. Finland: 11 (as of October 2019)

According to data updated by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the Rohingya population in Bangladesh will reach 1,180,000 in 2023.

Bangladesh is the country with the largest Rohingya population due to the large number of refugees from this ethnicity who fled violence in Myanmar in 2017.

