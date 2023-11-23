loading…

The US and Germany are the countries that supplied weapons to Israel in the Gaza war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – There are a number of countries that are suppliers of weapons to Israel and Palestine. Of the many names, some of them have the status of large countries.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been going on for a very long time. Throughout its history, this conflict has resulted in many casualties.

Seeing developments, other countries in the world have divided and support different parties. Not only in the form of diplomatic support, some of them also supply weapons to Israel and Palestine.

So, who are the countries that supply weapons to Israel and Palestine? Check out the following review.

Rows of countries that are arms suppliers to Israel and Palestine

1. Israeli Weapons Supplier

United States of America

The United States is at the top of the list as Israel’s arms supplier. In fact, the US itself is the largest contributor of weapons used by the Jewish state.

According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the United States has been involved in at least dozens of arms shipments to Israel during the 2010-2022 period. This does not include the deliveries they make secretly.

The aid package provided by the US is very diverse. Call it light weapons, missiles, rocket launchers, combat vehicles, and fighter planes.

German

Germany also sends quite a lot of weapons to Israel. The status of its relationship with the United States may be a factor that makes it often help Israel.

Like the United States, Germany also sent various weapons supplies. Not only land weapons, they also presented a number of ships and military training aircraft.

You have

Next is Canada. This NATO member also seems to have an unusual relationship with Israel.

Historically, Canada has supplied a number of weapons to Israel. One thing that is quite interesting is an engine for a fighter aircraft.

Italia

Italy is also a member of NATO. This status may also be a factor in their willingness to send weapons supplies to Israel.

Looking at its history, Italy has been involved several times in arms delivery packages to Israel. Some were sent such as fighter planes, helicopters and others.

2. Palestinian Weapons Supplier

Jordan

Jordan is one of the countries that supplies weapons to Palestine. According to data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), there have been at least four publicly reported editions of arms deliveries during the 2010-2022 period.