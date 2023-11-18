Suara.com – A total of 12 countries have qualified for the last 16 of the U-17 World Cup. On November 10, the U-17 World Cup officially opened, kicking off a series of lively group stage matches in four main cities: Surabaya, Solo, Jakarta and Bandung.

Participants from 24 countries competed in six groups, from groups A to F.

A fierce battle took place to win 12 automatic tickets to the round of 16, filled by the first and second places from each group.

Meanwhile, the remaining four tickets are intended for the best third place.

Indonesia as the host had to end their struggle in the group stage after only being able to reach third place in group A by collecting two points.

The final defeat to New Zealand at the Si Jalak Harupat Stadium, Bandung, closed their chances of advancing to the round of 16.

Another surprise occurred when South Korea, the Asian Cup runners-up, had to surrender in the group phase with three defeats in three matches in group E, ending their dreams in this tournament.

Top teams such as Brazil (defending champion), Germany (European champion), and European powers such as France, Spain, Argentina and England, are still strong in the group stage.

Germany and France in particular recorded perfect records by winning nine points.

Interestingly, in one group, Brazil and England were in the spotlight as the most productive teams with a total of 13 goals throughout the group phase.

Meanwhile France showed solid defense as the only team that did not concede a goal during the group phase.

FIFA announced the list of countries that have successfully advanced to the round of 16:

– Group A: Morocco and Ecuador

– Group B: Spain, Mali and Uzbekistan

– Group C: England, Brazil and Iran

– Group D: Argentina, Senegal and Japan

– Group E: France and United States

– Group F: Germany, Mexico and Venezuela

The next challenge awaits the teams who have successfully advanced to the knockout rounds, while the spotlight is on the progress of the top teams who are still maintaining their impressive performance.