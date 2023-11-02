loading…
A number of Asian countries are noted to support complete Palestinian independence. Photo/Illustration
JAKARTA – Until now, Palestine is still a territory whose independence has not been recognized by the UN, although quite a number of countries support its freedom.
Of the total 193 UN member states, 138 of them have even expressed their support for an independent Palestine.
Of the 138 countries, there are several countries that come from Asia. The following is a list of Asian countries that support Palestinian independence.
1. Bahrain
2. Irak
3. Malaysia
4. Turki
5. Wealth
6. Afghanistan
7. Bangladesh
8. Indonesia
9. Jordan
10. Pakistan
11. Qatar
12. Arab Saudi
13. United Arab Emirates
14. Brunei Darussalam
15. Egypt
16. India
17. Sri Lanka
18. Vietnam
19. China 48.
20. Cambodia
21. Mongolia
22. North Korea
23. Maldives
24. Laos
25. Oman
26. Nepal
27. Iran
28. Filipina
29. Kazakhstan
30. Azerbaijan
31. Turkmenistan
32. Tajikistan
33. Uzbekistan
34. Kyrgyzstan
35. Timor Leste
36. Syria
37. Thailand
However, the independence efforts attempted by several militia groups in Palestine failed after Israel expressed its strong rejection.
This rejection then received great support from the United States. However, until now the US is still trying to find the best way to peace.
Unfortunately, conflict continues to rage in Israel and Palestine. Even now, the conflict still does not appear to have subsided.
From this conflict, several countries began to emerge who expressed their support for Palestine. They all asked Israel to stop its aggression.
Reporting from Al Jazeera, several Asian countries that have also asked for an end to attacks from Israel include Algeria, Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives, Iraq and Iran.
Group of Countries that Support Palestine
1. Supporting Palestine and criticizing Israel
Those who provide support for independence and continue to defend Palestine are currently classified as countries that purely support Palestine, without providing support to Israel.
Even in the list of 37 countries there are several countries that do not recognize the existence of Israel as a state. Such as Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, and North Korea.
2. Support both parties
Even though the 37 Asian countries that support Palestine are quite a lot, not all of these countries purely support Palestine. There are also several countries that support both sides. For example, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, and China.
This happened because several of these countries had close cooperation with Israel, making them diplomatically choose to support both parties.
So that they are among the countries that fight for Palestinian independence and recognize Israel as a country.
(ian)
