A number of Asian countries are noted to support complete Palestinian independence. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – Until now, Palestine is still a territory whose independence has not been recognized by the UN, although quite a number of countries support its freedom.

Of the total 193 UN member states, 138 of them have even expressed their support for an independent Palestine.

Of the 138 countries, there are several countries that come from Asia. The following is a list of Asian countries that support Palestinian independence.

1. Bahrain

2. Irak

3. Malaysia

4. Turki

5. Wealth

6. Afghanistan

7. Bangladesh

8. Indonesia

9. Jordan

10. Pakistan

11. Qatar

12. Arab Saudi

13. United Arab Emirates

14. Brunei Darussalam

15. Egypt

16. India

17. Sri Lanka

18. Vietnam

19. China 48.

20. Cambodia

21. Mongolia

22. North Korea

23. Maldives

24. Laos

25. Oman

26. Nepal

27. Iran

28. Filipina

29. Kazakhstan

30. Azerbaijan

31. Turkmenistan

32. Tajikistan

33. Uzbekistan

34. Kyrgyzstan

35. Timor Leste

36. Syria

37. Thailand

However, the independence efforts attempted by several militia groups in Palestine failed after Israel expressed its strong rejection.

This rejection then received great support from the United States. However, until now the US is still trying to find the best way to peace.

Unfortunately, conflict continues to rage in Israel and Palestine. Even now, the conflict still does not appear to have subsided.

From this conflict, several countries began to emerge who expressed their support for Palestine. They all asked Israel to stop its aggression.

Reporting from Al Jazeera, several Asian countries that have also asked for an end to attacks from Israel include Algeria, Malaysia, Indonesia, Maldives, Iraq and Iran.

Group of Countries that Support Palestine

1. Supporting Palestine and criticizing Israel

Those who provide support for independence and continue to defend Palestine are currently classified as countries that purely support Palestine, without providing support to Israel.

Even in the list of 37 countries there are several countries that do not recognize the existence of Israel as a state. Such as Saudi Arabia, Syria, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, and North Korea.

2. Support both parties

Even though the 37 Asian countries that support Palestine are quite a lot, not all of these countries purely support Palestine. There are also several countries that support both sides. For example, Egypt, Turkey, Jordan, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, and China.

This happened because several of these countries had close cooperation with Israel, making them diplomatically choose to support both parties.

So that they are among the countries that fight for Palestinian independence and recognize Israel as a country.

