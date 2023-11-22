Suara.com – The round of 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup ended on Wednesday (22/11/2023) evening WIB, and a surprise occurred in this phase where favorite England failed to advance to the quarter-finals.

As is known, the round of 16 started on Monday (20/11/2023), where Brazil became the first team to secure a place in the last eight after beating Ecuador with a score of 3-1. Spain also followed on the same day after eliminating Japan 2-1.

Brazil U-17 National Team footballers celebrate with officials after winning over the Ecuador U-17 National Team in the Round of 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at Manahan Stadium, Solo, Central Java, Monday (20/11/2023). Brazil won 3-1. BETWEEN PHOTOS/Mohammad Ayudha/aww.

Tuesday (21/11/2023), a fierce match took place between Germany and the United States. However, the quarter-final ticket belonged to Germany through Bilal Yalcinkaya’s dramatic goal which sealed the scoreboard at 3-2.

This success took Der Panzer’s young squad to the quarter-finals where they will face Spain.

At the same time, Mali made a surprise by eliminating Mexico in a match that ended with a score of 5-0. In the quarter-finals, Mali will face Morocco, who eliminated Iran via a penalty shootout.

In another match, Argentina also scored a goal against Venezuela. Placente’s team won decisively with a score of 5-0.

In the last eight they will face the defending champion, Brazil.

Today, Wednesday (22/11/2023), a surprise occurred on the seventh matchday of the round of 16. England, who was favored as one of the candidates to win this event, was eliminated by Uzbekistan with a score of 1-2.

Uzbekistan itself will face France in the quarter-finals. France sealed the final ticket after eliminating Senegal via a penalty shootout.

The Uzbekistan U-17 National Team players celebrate after successfully defeating the England U-17 National Team in the round of 16 match of the 2023 U-17 World Cup at the Jakarta International Stadium (JIS), Jakarta, Wednesday (22/11/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

The following is the complete schedule for the 2023 U-17 World Cup quarter-finals in Indonesia.

2023 U-17 World Cup Quarter Final Schedule

Friday, November 24, 2023

Spain U-17 vs Germany U-17 – Jakarta International Stadium, 15.30 WIB

Brazil U-17 vs Argentina U-17 – Jakarta International Stadium, 19.00 WIB

Saturday, November 25 2023

France U-17 vs Uzbekistan U-17 – Manahan Stadium Solo, 15.30 WIB

Mali U-17 vs Morocco U-17 – Manahan Stadium Solo, 19.00 WIB