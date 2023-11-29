loading…

Muslims from various countries perform the Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. There are 29 countries with 90 percent or more of the population Muslim. Photo/REUTERS

JAKARTA – In total there are 29 countries with 90 percent or more of the population being Muslim. Indonesia did not make the list even though it has the largest number of Muslims in the world.

Quoting World Population Review data on Wednesday (29/11/2023), Indonesia this year has a population of around 278.8 million people. Of that number, more than 236 million of them are Muslim or 86.7 percent—not quite 90 percent.

This is a list of 29 countries with 90 percent of the population Muslim

1. Pakistan

The Muslim population is 240,760,000 people or 96.46% of the total population of 249,600,000 people.

2. Bangladesh

The Muslim population is 150,800,000 people or 91.28% of the total population of 165,200,000 people.

3. Egypt

The Muslim population is 90,000,000 people or 94.74% of the total population of 95,000,000 people.

4. Turki

The Muslim population is 84,400,000 people or 98.14% of the total population of 86,000,000 people.

5. Iran

The Muslim population is 82,500,000 people or 99.4% of the total population of 83,000,000 people.

6. Algeria

The Muslim population is 43,737,096 people or 99% of the total population of 44,178,884 people.

7. Irak

The Muslim population is 39,653,447 people or 98% of the total population of 40,462,701 people.

8. Sudan

The Muslim population is 38,585,777 people or 94.51% of the total population of 40,825,770 people.