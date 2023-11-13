Always passionate about cars and motorbikes, Linus, Radio Deejay “in person”, collected a 1975 175 GS from the KTM Italia stand during EICMA, the same motorbike that had made him dream so much in his teenage years. An opportunity to discover with him how beautiful it is to take possession of the objects that have been part of our imagination and to understand how this “new” Kappa fits into an already rather crowded garage

It was certainly no secret that he was passionate about engines, cars and motorbikes. But what ad EICMA we would have seen him pick up his “new” one KTM 175 GS del 1975no one would have said it. Linusthe most representative face of Radio Deejayof which he is Artistic Director, as well as co-host of the most successful program, Deejay Gioca Italia, was the protagonist, on Thursday, of a very special “unveiling”..

Linus riding his KTM 175 GS

Under a tarpaulin, in fact, inside the KTM stand and next to the brand new KTM Duke 990, waiting for him was an example of the motorbike that more than any other was able to make his heart beat as a boy. «When I was 15 I would have killed to have this bike», he tells us, in the video you see at the beginning, «It was a motorbike that the good ones used to do the so-called regularity races and the jocks to go to school and make a good impression. I obviously looked more at the seconds and I looked at this type of bike. I’ve always wanted to find one and bring it home and thanks to our friends at KTM we got it back. She was in perfect condition… There are still two or three things to fix, in terms of the carburettor… I don’t know if I’ll even have the courage to start her, but I’ll certainly take her home.”

Some of the drawings that Linus produced as a boy on the motorbikes that made him dream most

Not just motorcycles and not just KTM



A love for engines that has led him, over the years, to put more than just a vintage vehicle in his garage: «It’s a signal that has two values: one positive and one negative. The “negative” one is that you’re getting older, when you start collecting things from when you were a kid. The positive thing is that you’re starting to find them and maybe be able to afford to have them, whereas you didn’t have them when you dreamed of them.” The KTM 175 GS thus joins a Vespa (actually modern) “the wife”, a Norton Commando from the 70s, “the lover”, but also a Ciao and a 500, obviously vintage. When will a show dedicated to motorbikes on Radio Deejay? “It would also be the right time, also because we have a lot of friendships and relationships with the motoring world.” We would already have a title: Deejay Chiama i Box. Who knows, Linus might actually want to do it…