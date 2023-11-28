Suara.com – Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is ready to challenge Newcastle United in matchday 5 of Group F of the 2023/2024 Champions League at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France, Wednesday (29/11/2023) early this morning at 03.00 WIB.

Both hosts PSG and Newcastle must not suffer another defeat, after each losing on matchday 4 of Group F, if they want to maintain their hopes of reaching the last 16.

PSG is currently in second place in the standings with six points, while Newcastle is in the bottom position but only two points behind. An away win will bring Newcastle to displace the hosts’ position.

Group F, which contains PSG, Newcastle, AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund, looks like it will present a fierce battle until the final matchday to find two teams that deserve to advance to the knockout phase.

PSG know that two wins will take them through to the next round, but they have to overcome Newcastle first, who in their first meeting in England slaughtered them with a score of 4-1.

On the other hand, Newcastle head into this match after an impressive 4-1 win over Chelsea in the Premier League last weekend, restoring their confidence.

Newcastle are currently just three points behind Group F leaders Dortmund, although they need to win their last two games to ensure progress to the next round.

