Suara.com – Matchday 4 of Group B of the 2023/2024 Champions League presents the Arsenal vs Sevilla duel. Arsenal will host Sevilla at the Emirates Stadium, London, England, Thursday (9/11) early this morning at 03:00 WIB.

This will be a follow-up meeting for the two teams after on matchday 3 Arsenal stole a 2-1 away win over Sevilla in Spain.

Arsenal is currently at the top of Group B with 6 points from two matches. Meanwhile, Sevilla, who have only collected 2 points, is in third place, below Lens (5 points) and above PSV (2 points).

Arsenal itself will try to recover after suffering consecutive defeats in its last two matches in all competitions, namely 1-3 at home to West Ham United in the English League Cup and 0-1 at Newcastle United’s headquarters in the Premier League continued last weekend.

On the other hand, Sevilla is still looking for consistency with the new coach, Diego Alonso. The team nicknamed Los Nervionenses is still stranded in 15th place in the 12th week of the 2023/2024 Spanish League, only four points away from the red zone.

