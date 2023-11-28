Suara.com – The AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund big match from Group F is ready to be presented on matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Champions League. AC Milan will host Dortmund at the San Siro, Milan, Wednesday (29/11/2023) early this morning at 03.00 WIB.

The match at San Siro is predicted to be fierce, considering the importance of the additional three points for both teams. The competition in Group F is still very hot heading into the last 16 of the 2023/2024 Champions League.

AC Milan currently occupies third place in Group F standings with a collection of 5 points from four matches.

However, the Rossoneri are only one point behind Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in second place and two points from Dortmund who are at the top of the standings. Meanwhile, Newcastle United is in the bottom position with 4 points.

With two matches remaining, mathematically they still have a chance of getting a maximum of six points. In other words, the opportunity to reach the last 16 is still open to all teams.

If they succeed in winning this match, AC Milan will move to the top of the standings. And certainty about the knockout phase will be determined in the final match against PSG on 14 December.

Meanwhile for Dortmund, victory over AC Milan at the San Siro will ensure they get a place in the last 16.

You can watch the AC Milan vs Borussia Dortmund match this morning via live streaming by clicking the link following.