Paid 25 million, he started only once: coach Garcia still has to understand where to best use him

Maurizio Nicita

@

manici50

1 November – Naples

Dura Lecce, sed Lecce. The legal maxim on laws fits well when talking about Jesper Lindstrom. Because so far with Napoli the Dane has only played one match as a starter, in Lecce to be precise.

tactical misunderstanding

—

But precisely that performance, which was not brilliant, has meant that so far the twenty-three-year-old who arrived from Eintracht Frankfurt’s stay in the blue team has been quite difficult and devoid of great satisfaction. Ironically Jesper played more in the German start to the season with Eintracht (172 minutes) in less than a month in August, than with his new club (136′) in more than two months. At the base there is perhaps a tactical misunderstanding, in the sense that Lindstrom fits as a winger but is more of an attacking midfielder, Garcia also sees him as a midfielder, even if he has never used him like that. The fact is that so far his commitment has been very limited and above all ineffective for a Napoli that needs new blood.

the most expensive purchase

—

After all, we are talking about the most important investment of the Italian champions: 25 million euros. And De Laurentiis expects that he will soon begin to perform as expected. But we will need to understand what Garcia has in mind to make the most of an important talent. On Saturday Lindstrom could find some space, but probably his “his” match could be next Wednesday at Maradona against Union Berlin, against whom he already scored in the last Bundesliga season with Eintracht. The Dane has a smile tattooed: we hope to see it again on his face soon.

November 1, 2023 (changed November 1, 2023 | 11:11)

