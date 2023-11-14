Suara.com – Like McDonalds, Burger King is one of the brands included in the list of the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement which is taking place globally.

This food chain from the United States began to be associated with Israel when the Israeli Burger King Instagram account uploaded a moment of distributing free food to Israeli soldiers in early October 2023.

There are two photos uploaded with the comments column closed. Where the first picture shows a woman who is preparing a number of cardboard boxes to carry the food they will share.

Meanwhile, the second photo shows a pile of burgers in the Larton box ready to be distributed. In the photo caption, Burger King Israel said that it would continue to donate thousands of meals to Israeli soldiers who it called heroes.

“We are out to strengthen the nation of Israel. Our team works diligently to continue donating thousands of meals to our heroes,” wrote the Burger King Israel account as quoted by Suara.com on Tuesday (14/11/2023).

Burger King also expressed its condolences to the Israeli families who were victims of the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023. This upload immediately made netizens invade the Burger King Instagram account in Indonesia, which continues to provide tempting promotions.

“Sorry, I obeyed the MUI fatwa first,” wrote @rizmxxxx.

“Usually I like to wait for BK promos. But now I’m sorry. No BK first,” said @septxxxx.

“Sorry, BK, even though you are my favorite. But there’s no way I can eat chicken thighs that taste like eating the thighs of an innocent baby,” said @dewaxxxx.

“Sorry, BK, for the sake of humanity for my Muslim brothers in Palestine. I choose not to be your customer,” said @dgotxxxx.

MUI fatwa

Recently, the Indonesian Ulema Council or MUI issued Fatwa Number 83 of 2023 concerning the Law on Support for the Palestinian Struggle which was stipulated on November 8 2023 in Jakarta.

This fatwa recommends that Muslims as much as possible avoid using products affiliated with Israel.

“Muslims are advised to as much as possible avoid transactions and use of products that are affiliated with Israel and that support colonialism and Zionism,” stressed the Chairman of the MUI for Fatwa, KH Asrorun Niam Sholeh, when reading out the MUI’s latest fatwa at the MUI Office, Jakarta, Friday (10 /11/2023).

This fatwa also recommends that Muslims support the Palestinian struggle, such as raising humanitarian and struggle funds, praying for victory, and performing unseen prayers for martyrs in Palestine.