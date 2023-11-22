It is now possible, with perhaps the most expensive costume of the year

Max is of course from ‘under the rivers’. A little further than most Dutch people would like, but that does not detract from the fact that Max is entitled to call in sick for a week after the long carnival weekend in February. He probably won’t because he’s training or gaming, but you can go in his place. Preferably like Max!

Because Bonhams is auctioning one of its many racing suits. In fact, Max wore this racing overall during the Zandvoort Holland Festival, also known as the Dutch GP. But it’s good news anyway. Because you can make a splash with these overalls while you loudly declare your love for the neighbor you’ve been arguing with all year long over another meter of beer.

Abu Dhabi Veiling

Bonhams has an auction that runs during the GP in Abu Dhabi and this ‘lot’ is one of them. This is a racing overall in the well-known dark blue of the Red Bull team that Max wore during the race weekend in Zandvoort in 2023.

You know. That Dutch GP edition that he also won. The overalls are signed by Max and are accompanied by a certificate from the team stating that they were indeed worn by Max and not by one of the mechanics in the pit box.

We assume for the sake of convenience that they have already thrown it in the washing machine for you. Because during the race weekend it was of course alternately quite sunny and quite rainy. But unfortunately the auction description does not say this.

There is a firm price indication attached to this auction. The estimate is between £60 and £70,000. That will be the most expensive carnival costume ever, won’t it? But in some countries, buying Max’s hand-offs will lead to a nice deduction. Because all proceeds from this auction go to the Wings for Life organization. A charity dedicated to research to find a cure for patients with disabling injuries and injuries to their spine.

In the same auction we would bid on

To complete the costume, you can also bid on a set of replica gloves and a balaclava, which are signed by Max himself. Be careful not to sweat it off in the pub, of course.

But our favorite is this helmet originally worn by Alain Prost. He wore this during the Dallas GP, among others. The GPA brand helmet has a hefty estimate of between 10,000 and 12,000 pounds. But at the time of writing it is already worth £36,000. OK…

You can bid for the best carnival costume here.

via: Bonhams

This article Like Max Verstappen to carnival first appeared on Ruetir.