Ultra-Orthodox Jews take part in the Tashlikh ritual that symbolically casts away sins, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, in Ashdod, Israel, October 3, 2022. Photo/REUTERS/Amir Cohen

TEL AVIV – The comparison between the Jewish and Muslim populations in the world is very large. Like foam in the ocean, the number of Jewish adherents is very small compared to adherents of Islam, which is the second largest religion in the world.

Historically, there have been many beliefs or religions chosen and adhered to by people around the world. Of these, there are several groups with the largest adherents, such as Christianity, Islam, Hinduism and Buddhism.

If we break it down based on the number of adherents, Judaism is not included as one of the religions with the most adherents. When compared with Islam, the numbers are still far apart.

Comparison of Jewish and Muslim Populations

1. Jews

Hearing about Judaism, some people will immediately focus on Israel. The country is the only country in the world that has a majority Jewish population.

Quoting the Times of Israel, Monday (6/11/2023), the global Jewish population is said to reach 15.7 million people as of 2022. According to data released by the Jewish Agency, around 7.2 million of them are in Israel.

In total, Israel accounts for approximately 46% of all Jews in the world. Apart from Israel, the United States has the second largest Jewish population at 6.3 million.

Meanwhile, the rest are spread across various other countries, such as France, Canada, England, Argentina, Russia, and so on.

2. Islam

Islam is one of the religions with the most adherents in the world. Paw Research Center data in 2015 places Islam in second place with an estimate of around 1.8 billion people or the equivalent of 24% of the world’s total population.

Furthermore, this figure is said to have increased significantly over time. Quoting Morocco World News, Global Muslim Population data estimates the figure will be more than 2 billion people by mid-2023.