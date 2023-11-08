Suara.com – Luna Maya was one of the artists who attended Ashanty’s 40th birthday party. Ashanty’s birthday party was held at a luxury hotel with a fairy theme.

Luna Maya looks beautiful wearing a green forest fairy costume. Maxime Bouttier’s lover uses charming accessories on his head.

Apart from that, Luna Maya is also seen wearing wings to complete her accessories as a forest fairy. Meanwhile, for shoes, Luna Maya wears a long white booth.

Luna Maya also uploaded a video of herself before and after dressing up as a forest fairy.

“So Forest Fairy for mother @Ashanty’s birthday,” wrote Luna Maya in her video quoted by Suara.com from her Tiktok account @lunamaya, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

The video upload of Luna Maya dressed up as a forest fairy was immediately flooded with comments from various netizens.

“Why is it that Sis Luna is beautiful like an angel from the past until now, sis is still the prettiest,” said the account @cin***.

“There are really beautiful fairies in the world,” said the account @mat***.

Netizens are busy praising Ariel Noah’s ex-lover who never fails to wear any costume.

“The one who never fails when it comes to cosplay,” said the account @dhi***.

“It’s not half-totally beautiful, bro,” said the account @vie****.

“I swear it’s really beautiful like in those avatars,” said the account @que***.