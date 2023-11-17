loading…

The video of an Israeli artist posing as a Palestinian nurse and accusing Hamas of taking over al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, is an example of the badness of Israeli propaganda during the war in Gaza. Photo/Palestine Chronicle

GAZA – Israel So the months of ridicule by Western media and writers because the propaganda to corner Hamas in the war in Gaza was carried out very badly.

The Daily Beast, which is based in the United States (US), in an article said that the Israeli government uses online disinformation that is “absurd” and “increasingly wild”.

This is allegedly because they have lost control of the narrative about their war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine.

As one example that has gone viral, renowned writer Marc Owen Jones points to a November 11 video posted on the Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Arabic-language X social media platform. The video shows a “Palestinian nurse” criticizing Hamas for taking over al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

The figure of the “Palestinian nurse” turned out to be an Israeli artist disguised for the purposes of Zionist military propaganda.

“Everything about it smacks of high school theater–from the wrong accents that sound like an Israeli soap opera to the perfectly written IDF (Israel Defense Forces) talking points,” wrote Jones, quoted by the Palestine Chronicle, Friday (17/11/ 2023).

The fake nurse appeared in the video wearing a clean white lab coat and neat make-up, but no one at al-Shifa Hospital had seen her before. The video became such a topic of ridicule that the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs deleted it within a day.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, so far Israel has killed more than 11,500 Palestinians in Gaza, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women. The number of injured victims reached 29,800 people.

According to the Daily Beast, “Israel’s desperation is evident in a wave of absurd claims, such as an original and annotated copy of Adolf Hitler’s Mein Kampf allegedly found in a child’s bedroom in Gaza on November 12.”

A day later, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari admitted to being in the basement of al-Rantisi Hospital in Gaza, where he said Hamas had taken more than 200 Israelis hostage.

The key evidence of his claim was a piece of paper with Arabic writing taped to the wall, which he called a “guard list, where each terrorist wrote his name, and each terrorist has their own job, guarding the people who are here.”

However, according to Jones, the piece of paper was not a list of names but rather days of the week like a calendar.

