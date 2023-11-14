loading…

Israeli soldiers search Palestinian residents in Hebron, West Bank. Photo/REUTERS

WEST BANK – The Israeli military has imposed a curfew, now in effect almost 24 hours a day, in 11 neighborhoods in Area H2 in Hebron, West Bank, since hostilities with Hamas began on October 7, 2023.

This news was revealed by the Israeli human rights group B’tselem on Sunday (12/11/2023).

B’tselem said that for more than a month, Palestinian shops and businesses in the besieged and military-held territory have been closed, while some 750 families, consisting of thousands of people, have been “home imprisoned”.

The organization accused the Israeli government of implementing “collective punishment” against West Bank residents as world attention turns to the war in Gaza.

“There is no justification for detaining hundreds of people under a movement ban, confined to their homes for weeks,” B’tselem said in a statement.

“Israel is taking advantage of the fact that local and international attention is currently diverted from the West Bank to implement far-reaching measures that amount to collective punishment, which is prohibited under international law. “These actions are an integral part of Israel’s apartheid regime, most prominently in Hebron,” the statement stressed.

B’tselem said that after imposing a full curfew for two weeks, the Israeli military on October 21 began allowing citizens to leave their homes only on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, for one hour in the morning and another hour in the evening.

However, when Palestinians leave their homes, they have to pass through checkpoints and endure humiliating treatment from Israeli soldiers, including body searches.

Such checks took the better part of an hour, leaving many Palestinians unable to re-enter their territories and homes until the checkpoints reopened.