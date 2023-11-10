Suara.com – In running a business, innovation is necessary. Apart from being needed to compete in the market, innovation also plays a role in developing business and ensuring business continuity.

Corporate Secretary of PT Semen Indonesia Tbk (SIG), Vita Mahreyni, said that in the business world, innovation is like a vein that cannot be cut and must continue to pulse because it is closely related to the continuity of a company’s business.

“In addition to maintaining the quality of products and services, innovation opens up opportunities for business development,” said Vita, quoted on Friday (10/11/2023).

More than that, he said, innovation also supports the realization of operational excellence that pays attention to Occupational Health and Safety (K3) factors, as well as contributing to efficiency in operational costs.

Recently, he said, the innovators of the issuer with the stock code SMGR had won fifteen Gold predicate awards or the highest award at the 2023 International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC) thanks to the innovations they had carried out.

He also gave an example of one of the innovations entitled “Optimization of Quarry Mining Supervision Based on Digital Technology through the Integrated Quarry Mining Command Center (QMCC) System at the SIG Tuban Factory” which has helped the Company in ensuring the implementation of good mining practice and K3 culture in mining operations runs well. , as well as making mining operations more effective and efficient compared to direct supervision which requires a lot of coordination and time.

QMCC also ensures that field data needs are distributed in an actual and accurate manner so that decision making can be made quickly and precisely so that cost and quality targets can be optimized.

“Since the implementation of QMCC in 2022 until now, the SIG Tuban Factory has recorded zero fatalities and accidents in mining operations. QMCC has also contributed to the efficiency of mine operational costs and raw materials worth IDR 4.2 billion/year,” said Vita.

Another GIS innovation that won the Gold title was the work of the Bridge innovation team from PT Semen Padang entitled “Reducing the Duration and Increasing the Accuracy of Kiln Drive Troubleshooting Analysis so as to Avoid Production Losses, Fuel Losses and Wrong Troubleshooting Actions”. The idea for this innovation started when there was damage to the Kiln Drive at the Indarung V Factory which had a minimal information system, which slowed down the repair process.

For this reason, a tool was created to detect interference called HMI Touch Screen Kiln Drive. Using the latest application-based technology, this tool is able to detect interference in less than 1 minute.

Previously, information about disturbances could only be known within 4 hours, because there was only 1 alarm. Of course, this disruption results in production losses.

“With this innovation, any disturbance can be detected in less than 1 minute. In fact, this innovation provides benefits for companies of up to IDR 1.3 billion/year. This benefit is calculated based on down time caused by disturbances from the Kiln Drive,” he concluded.