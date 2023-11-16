With just over two months left until the release of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have revealed the hardware requirements of the PC version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. They did it by updating on the Steam page of the product.

Minimum requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Processor: Intel Core i5-3470 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 4 GB / AMD Radeon RX 460 4 GB / Intel Arc A380 6 GB

DirectX: version 12

Disk space: 82GB

Recommended requirements

Operating system: Windows 10 1903 (OS Build 18362)

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2 GHz

RAM: 16GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB / AMD Radeon RX 5700 8 GB / Intel Arc A750 8 GB

DirectX: version 12

Disk space: 82GB

We remind you that Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth will be released on January 26, 2024. To find out more about the game, please read our preview.

