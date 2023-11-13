On the occasion of the arrival of the review code of the latest Like a Dragon, which celebrates the return in style of the legendary Kazuma Kiryu, SEGA gave us a nice surprise by giving us an “adventure demo” of the new game that will arrive early next year Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. In order to play it we first had to complete Kazuma’s adventure, above all for reasons of narrative continuity. The eighth chapter of the saga will once again put the Dragon of Dojima in the spotlight, this time alongside the young daredevil Ichiban Kasuga.

Developer / Publisher: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / SEGA Prezzo: 69,99 euro Location: Texts Multiplayer: Absent GO: 18+ Available On: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5 Launch date: January 26, 2024

If you have already had the opportunity to see some trailers or gameplay excerpts, you cannot fail to have noticed the radical change in the setting of Wealth, but don’t wrap your head too soon. In fact, the game will also feature classic urban settings (not just in the form of flashbacks), da Yokohama a Kamurocho, but the big news that will complement the usual crowded and neon-lit neighborhoods of Tokyo and its surroundings is represented by the sunny and populous Hawaiian beaches. Don’t worry, we won’t be faced with an “Xtreme Beach Volleyball” version of Yakuza… at least not completely. Infinite Wealth in fact offers some tasty variations on the classic gameplay of the series, which had already shuffled the cards on the table quite a bit with the first Like a Dragon.

Obviously we will avoid any type of spoiler on the preliminary plot as its incipit is closely linked to the epilogue of The Man Who Erased His Name. Suffice it to say that for a very personal reason Ichiban decides to leave for Hawaii, where he obviously wastes no time in getting into trouble. Her path crosses with Kazuma’swho arrived in the US islands precisely after and due to the vicissitudes of his latest adventure.

In the spotlight there will be Ichiban Kasuga, flanked by the immortal Kazuma Kiryu

The two discover that they are practically on the trail of the same person and for this reason they decide to form a temporary alliance. From the demo we can already understand that despite the radical change of setting for both characters the echoes of the past will return to be heard and that on their paths we should expect the presence of a large cast of “supporting actors”, without excluding some luxury returns.

THE BEST OF TWO WORLDS LIKE A DRAGON



The combat system is a derivation of the turn-based one of the first Like a Dragon, with greater freedom and a bit more strategy. Each of the members of your party will have a broader spectrum of attack/defense possibilities than in the past and also their positioning on the battlefield, which still remains confined within a circle, will influence these factors a little. You will be able to recover objects from the ground as in the classic Yakuza, always remaining in your own space, to use them as an improvised weapon and maximize the damage inflicted. Obviously your opponents will be able to do the same, but in the demo they haven’t yet seemed to be in very good shape in terms of AI. There is also no shortage of REALLY special techniques, some of which are perfectly in line with the slightly over the top style of the entire production.

It’s a little strange to see Kazuma engaged in turn-based combat, but the development team has not forgotten the origins of the Dragon, who this time too can count on three different fighting styles, selectable via the directional cross, which give access to different sets of moves obviously linked to the turn-based structure of the game . However, there will be a small exception to this rule, a special move by Kiryu called “Dragon Rebirth” which will allow him to attack with total freedom for a limited period of time to unleash all his power.

Infinite Wealth represents a decent departure from the classic gameplay of the series

In addition to the fights, which will obviously remain one of the main pillars of the gameplay of this Like a Dragon, we find the usual exaggerated amount of side-missions which however will have a more particular flavor than usual. You will find yourself wandering around on an electric Segway, to stalk perverted voyeurs but also to run at breakneck speed in the role of a rider who has to carry the most disparate foods to their destination. The gameplay of these latest quests reminded us of a bizarre mix between the historic arcade titles Radical Bikers and Crazy Taxi and we don’t rule out finding other references to old SEGA classics throughout the game.



Crafts will also return, one of the most popular elements in the first Like a Dragon, and obviously pastimes of all kinds in the city’s clubs. Among these, activities linked to the tropical nature of the location will stand out, between underwater tours and commercial activities of dubious tastewhich however will only become available after reaching certain levels of experience in specific jobs.

CALCULATED RISK?

With the demo we have only begun to scratch the surface of a game that really seems to have hidden a number of unusual surprises. One of these will be that sort of “Animal Crossing mode” that was seen in one of the latest trailers, in which the presence of two such iconic characters, even if for different reasons, could have been a gamble. Kiryu-San’s adventures have always been characterized by a more serious and composed narrative mood, while Since his first appearance as a protagonist, Ichiban has given his raids a much more light-hearted connotation and “light”. Together they could have been harshly heterogeneous or created yet another perfect couple along the lines of Bad Boys or Lethal Weapon.

After giving this very first and quick taste of their first outing as a couple we are very curious to see where everything will end up. There remains some doubts as to whether the extreme madness proposed in the game could dampen or even ridicule the underlying story, but we have faith in the Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio team. We can’t wait to get our hands on the full version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but we’ll have to wait a little longer for it… just enough time to enjoy the Christmas holidays.

