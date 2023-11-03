The scriptwriter of the spin off of the Yakuza saga, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, has acknowledged that the game was first planned as a DLC or expansion and that it has not taken too long to develop.

To the saga Yakuza (now known as Like a Dragon) has stepped up and never stops offering good news and deliveries to its fans. After the great performance of Yakuza: Like a Dragon and the renewed Like a Dragon: Ishin! It’s time to look to the future.

In this case, this means that on November 8 a new spin off is welcomed: Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The game that comes to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (also Game Pass) will be essential to unite the past and the future.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has shaped a game that links Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and the future Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Although it is a spin off, by acting as a link with all deliveries, expectations are very high.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name escalated in importance

With the release very close, Like a Dragon Gaiden screenwriter Masayoshi Yokoyama spoke with Automaton about the game and its nature. It turns out that It began to be developed with the idea of ​​it being a DLC.

Apparently this game was planned as some kind of interludio de Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (which will be Yakuza 8). However, the team changed its mind as the project developed further and further.

There is not a big difference between Like a Dragon Gaiden and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Yokoyama pointed out. By this I mean that, in a certain sense, Like a Dragon Gaiden se derivó de Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

We could have told Kiryu’s past through a 30-minute interlude as part of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but we decided it would be much more interesting as a game in itself, and that’s how the project came about, the screenwriter noted.

Even though this meant having to make a whole extra game, it still uses the same engine, so we thought, “It’s not like we have to do it from scratch” and decided to move on. In the end, It took us about half a year to achieve it.“

If you’re going to make an episode about Kiryu’s past, it’ll be much faster to make a game about it. From there, first we consider making it as DLC, but then we decided it was attractive enough for a physical edition. But, for a physical edition, we needed more content, so we decided to add some. That’s how things escalated.

Are you looking forward to this game? We remember that we have already been able to play Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, so do not hesitate to take a look at our impressions.