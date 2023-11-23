As the original title already states Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namewhich we analyze in the review, this exciting new chapter of the Yakuza series (existing since the days of PS2 and famous all over the world since then) is centered on the character of Kazuma Kiryu, the undisputed protagonist of the series, and of almost all the titles released (except for a few spin-offs on PSP). Specifically, the title refers to the fact that at the end of Yakuza 6, after the clash between the Omi alliance and the Tojo Clan, he gives himself up for dead in the hope of saving the Morning Glory, the orphanage in Okinawa to which he has been related since Yakuza 3.

In this new chapter, our protagonist will meet new characterswho, in order to defeat the Omi alliance, will try to make him a perfect assassin at their service as an agent of the Daidoji faction, and even changing his name to Joryu so as to be unrecognizable to those who were hunting him and wanting him dead.

Finally it turns out that the Watase family, looking for him through Tsuruno and Shishido and interested in the end of the Omi alliance, they will assign him tasks which he will have to do in exchange for the lives of the children residing at the Morning Glory in Okinawa, the place where he would actually be headed. Most of the game however takes place in Sotenborithe main entertainment district of Osaka, but also in Roppongi and Minato, which are some of the most famous neighborhoods in Tokyo.

Renewed gameplay? Yes please

If there’s one noteworthy element of the Yakuza series, it’s definitely the gameplay, in addition to the significant narrative component, always engaging and interesting. As has already happened in other titles in the series (Yakuza 4, 5, and 6), our protagonist will have different fighting styleswhich will correspond to different actions and acrobatic moves worthy of Jackie Chan.

These styles are specifically the Yakuza Style, based on charged shots that can also break the enemy’s guard, and the Agent Style which is based on the use of gadgets, in this case four: Spider (a cable with which Kiryu binds and throws his enemies), Bee (launch of combat drones), Firefly (throwing explosives) e Serpent (Back to the Future-style rockets in your shoes, which give speed and improved dodging of projectiles and enemy attacks). Then there is the possibility, as always, of carrying out actual tests taken to some enemies (perhaps those more inclined to dodge direct hits) and the super movesthese once the “Heat” bar is full after killing a sufficient number of enemies, giving life to spectacular acrobatic and adrenaline-filled combat sequences.

As one might expect, such styles can be enhanced through the skills menu, but if in the past it was necessary to fight to obtain experience points, this time the matter is very different.

We will be able to complete numerous assignments dal Akame’s refuge (a collaborator of Tsuruno who will help our protagonist against the Omi alliance, as you increase your bond with her by completing her missions), Including there is also an arena dedicated to fighting, where you can hire warriors and win increasingly high-ranking matches.

you will have to solve a lot of side missions scattered throughout the game, at the end of which you will be given points and a lot of money. These earnings will be necessary, not only to purchase yours equipment in the shops scattered around the game (bulletproof vests, food and medicines to heal during battles and much more), but also for buy skills in the menu, where each skill will cost both money and points obtained during the side quests assigned by Akame.

Study now love later!

Between one fight and another and a sushi, not without having tasted the local sake in the best restaurants in Osaka and Tokyo, you will come across the numerous game roomsin which you will have, among the classic arcade cabinets including Sonic Fighters and Virtua Fighter 2, also the possibility of playing dartsa billiardsand sing to Karaokebut also go to Cabaret (the Japanese hostesses who swarm in such places are in the flesh and not in game graphics, ed.), or become true professionals in racing competitions Mini 4WD! You can even purchase parts for your car (change its livery, color, etc.) and upgrade it properly with gears, wheels of all types and engines (who remembers the very famous Plasma Dash?). We will win the races, we will prevent the toy car from going off the track, and we will be rewarded with the points needed to make purchases in the appropriate shop. As if that wasn’t enough, when you return to your refuge you can also play the Master System, hunting for the roms scattered throughout the entire game (including the timeless Alex Kiddand many more).

Dazzling shape?

Even from technical sideYakuza Like a Dragon Gaiden, doesn’t look out of place at all, on the contrary shows off all the power of the already excellent “Dragon Engine” seen in Lost Judgment, a spin-off of the series released a few years ago. The developers have not included a “performance” or “graphic fidelity” mode, but we can guarantee you that the game always maintains very high framerates, which do not drop even with fifty or more enemies present on the screen, which will always make the action visually spectacular and satisfying.

I character models they are very refined and nothing is left to chance, and the same goes for the exceptional Japanese dubbing. Even the music, as always, are spot on with the action of the game. The difficulty seemed well calibrated to us and if you choose the “beginner” mode, our protagonist will change the various fighting styles on his own, sowing death and destruction in his path. Obviously, as per practice, you can change it at any time you want.

Physically Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name it was only released in the country of the Rising Sun, or in any case on Asian territory, while in Europe it is only in digital format (obviously Italian subtitles are present). All this because the game actually almost seems like a huge appendix to Yakuza 7 Like a Dragon and Yakuza 6. Yakuza 7 Like a Dragon is in fact connected on a historical level with this chapter, as is the next Yakuza 8: Infinite Wealth coming out in end of January. From the side of longevity the game isn’t very satisfying, as we finished it in less than ten hours while also taking care of various secondary activities. Aiming to do everything, we can even reach twenty or thirty hours, but we know well that for a game in this series it may not be very many.