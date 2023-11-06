The new installment of Like a Dragon arrives on November 9 on PlayStation, Xbox, Steam and Xbox Game Pass, and we will tell you how it has fared in international critics.

This week a new chapter of the franchise arrives Yakuzanow known as Like a Dragon, which is at its best. The success of Yakuza: Like a Dragon has catapulted the saga to a new status, especially in the West.

The march of Toshihiro Nagoshi It is a significant loss, but at RGG Studio they have recovered through work and confidence in the line they must follow.

In fact, the Sega studio is already working on the eighth installment of Like a Dragon, which once again stars Ichiban Kasuga. Our eccentric hero will join Kazuma Kiryuthe protagonist in the first six games.

What has happened since the end of Yakuza 6? We discover it in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a spin-off that serves as a bridge between the previous games and the future Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

At HobbyConsolas we have cracked it and 82, and this spin-off has more than enough quality to win over fans of the series. How has it gone internationally?

A solid delivery that clarifies many doubts

Currently, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has an average of 79 out of 100 on Metacritic, with 77% positive reviews and no negative reviews.

In general, most media give it ratings between 70 and 90, highlighting that it is a game that is respectful of the saga’s past, and that it establishes the foundations to continue it in 2024 and beyond.

Compared to the other versions, the title has an average of 76 out of 100 on PCy 77 out of 100 on Xbox Series X|S. Curiously, the only score for the PS4 version is 91.

Let’s review the notes that the new Like a Dragon has received:

ScreenRant: 90/100. ”Like a Dragon Gaiden is a success. With only five chapters in total, it tells a compelling story that maintains interest throughout. It’s also a good summary of Kiryu’s past, serving as a solid introduction for those who discovered the franchise through Yakuza: Like A Dragon and Ichiban.”

Gfinity: 90/100. ”A short but sweet bridge between Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Like a Dragon Gaiden packs a lot of power into a small space.”

PSX Brazil: 85/100. ”Despite not being suitable for beginners, Like a Dragon Gaiden is a spin-off made for fans that fulfills its objective: it offers a narrative wrapped in a roller coaster of emotions with traditional beat’em up gameplay and dozens of activities high schools”.

Dualshockers: 82/100. ”Despite his flaws, I can’t deny that I had a great time putting myself in Kiryu’s shoes. “I enjoyed the story, the exciting combat and the fast-paced action.”

Push Square: 80/100. ”Like a Dragon Gaiden teeters on the edge of exhaustion and feels a little predictable, but in the end it’s another memorable chapter in Kiryu’s seemingly endless story.”

GameRant: 80/100. ”The title only sets the stage for Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, a story in which Kazuma Kiryu and Ichiban Kasuga, from Like a Dragon, will see their destinies intertwined during the last days of the Dragon of Dojima.”

Game reactor UK: 80/100. ”Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a title that serves as a bridge between the two main series. It goes without saying that if you plan to play Infinite Wealth in a few months, this is the best possible starting point.”

Destructoid: 80/100. ”Like a Dragon Gaiden has mini-games, laughter, tears and fights in which characters dramatically reveal their glowing back tattoos.”

SpazioGames: 79/100. ”Like a Dragon Gaiden was originally born as a DLC for the eighth chapter of the main saga, and this is noticeable in its shorter duration and in the reuse of assets, locations and character models.”

WorthPlaying: 75/100. ”Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a good dose of nostalgia, but it’s not worth paying the $50 it costs. Die-hard Yakuza/Like a Dragon fans who have followed Kiryu from start to finish will probably find this title too familiar and safe…”.

GamingBolt: 70/100. ”Although it’s not on par with Kiryu or the best installments in the franchise, Like A Dragon Gaiden is still a pretty good game that prepares you for the next big installment in the saga.”

MetroGame Central: 70/100. ”A much smaller Like A Dragon game, it offers everything fans love about the series, but doesn’t quite justify its own existence.”

Siliconera: 70/100. ”It’s difficult to evaluate Gaiden as a standalone game. And that’s because it’s not? “Sega took what could have been a retrospective chapter of Infinite Wealth and added some extras.”

As you can see, things have generally gone well for Kazuma Kiryu’s new game. It is not one of the best of the franchise, but it is a spin-off that any fan should play. Of course, it still hurts us that it doesn’t have a physical edition.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name llega el próximo November 9 to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Steam. Also, remember that the title will be launched directly on Xbox Game Pass.