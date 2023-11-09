Suara.com – The lightweight king, Angga will appear at One Pride MMA 74. He has the ambition to make new history on the One Pride MMA stage.

This fighter from Surakarta admits that he wants to be the first fighter to win the eternal belt title twice in a row.

Angga can achieve this ambition if he succeeds in defeating Ronald Mastrana Siahaan at One Pride 74.

This clash will be presented at Tennis Indoor Senayan Jakarta on Saturday 11 November 2023.

“I’m very excited because I want to make history by becoming the first One Pride fighter to defend the eternal belt twice,” said Angga in his statement on Thursday 9 November 2023.

So far, Angga has a total record of 14 wins and 3 losses from 17 matches at One Pride. This record is better than his future opponent.

Ronald Mastrana has a total record of 4 wins and 2 losses at One Pride MMA.

Regarding preparation, Angga admitted that he had been practicing physically, technically and strengthening his mentality.

However, he also said he had strengthened his ground fighting game.

“My preparations before the match are as usual, I train physically, technically and strengthen mentally,” he said.

“The preparation is the same as the previous matches, nothing has changed, just strengthening the ground game,” he added.

For information, One Pride MMA 74 will present 19 bouts of matches from 38 fighters fighting.

Interestingly, the main live match at One Pride MMA 74 this time will start later in the afternoon, namely at 20.00 WIB.

This is different from the previous fight night, where the main match competed at 22.00 WIB.