For those of us who live relatively close to the mountain range, thunderstorms are quite common during the winter, even those with thunder and lightning. But what is absolutely unusual is seeing one of these fall up close and living to tell about it. Something that has happened to a PC gamer, who said that his computer was struck by lightning through the Ethernet cable, leaving the equipment unusable.

This impressive story was shared by the user himself on Reddit, in a post that is precisely named: “My PC was struck by lightning through the Ethernet cable.” According to him, while a strong electrical storm hit the place where he lived, due to previous experience and being cautious, they disconnected several electronic devices inside his house. One of them was his PC, from which he disconnected all the power cables but without removing the Ethernet cable, which ended up being a mistake.

In his post telling what happened, the player says: “I unplugged everything except the plug of my modem. Then I heard an explosion and my entire house was covered in smoke. When things calmed down, what I could see was the burnt modem and, when I looked at the PC, everything seemed fine.” But unfortunately, his initial impression was wrong, since according to what he says, after the lightning hit them and “the electricity came back on, 2 days later, I realized that the Ethernet cable had destroyed my PC,” thereby explaining that the electric shock traveled over the network cable to your computer.

“Even the speakers that were connected to the PC were burned. Luckily, the power supply still works,” he says.

Even the electric shock that reached his room could have had fatal results, as he had just passed the fuse box on the way to his bed, and right after the box exploded causing damage to the surrounding areas. This is why she says: “If she had been there at that time, she wouldn’t be sharing this story. Luckily, we are all safe.”

A terrifying story that also serves as an experience so that those who are used to having this type of storms in the places where they live know that it is better to disconnect any type of cables, even those that are not supposed to transmit electrical energy.

