Lightning McQueen, the car from Pixar’s Cars movies, joins Rocket League matches in the first car with dynamic expressions from the game. How much does the lot cost?

Rocket Leaguethe always fresh car and soccer game that is now free to play, will receive tomorrow one of the most famous and charismatic cars in the history of cinema: Lightning McQueenthe protagonist of the movies Cars from Disney Pixar.

It’s been a while since Rocket League released such an exciting skin, which will surely make many fans of the Cars movies consider purchasing the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundlewhich will be released tomorrow, November 7 at the price of 2,500 credits.

This will include Lightning McQueen, which is the first car in Rocket League to include dynamic expressions (which is logical, we wouldn’t expect the Batmobile to have eyes, although that wouldn’t be bad).

The Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle in Rocket League for the biggest Cars fans

The Lightning McQueen mega pack in Rocket League will be full of content. In addition to Rayo, there will be three different versions: the classic one with the 95 on the sides, a red one that is more “at home”, and another blue one with the sponsorship of Dinoco.

In addition to the car and its three skins, there will be a “Ka-Chow” celebration when the goal is scored, the song “Life Is A Highway” by Rascal Flatts will play, and three sets of tires. All this for 2,500 credits.

And what are 2,500 credits equivalent to? Well… quite a bit, almost 20 euros. You can buy credits in packs of 1,100 at 8.54 euros, and a pack of 500 credits at 4.26 credits, or buy 3,000 credits at 21.35 euros.

Rocket League is free to play, but the business is in the skins. And unless you have a lot of credits saved, it will be difficult to get Lightning McQueen if you don’t go to the checkout and buy a pack of credits…

Rocket League It is still a very popular game, and one that inspires the community to imitate it, like this map in Counter-Strike 1.6, or a project to win used by AI-controlled bots…