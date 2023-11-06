Interesting news about Rocket League is coming to us again. Today the event they plan in collaboration with Cars has been detailed.

Rocket League

Specifically, Psyonix has curious details. Grab the Lightning McQueen car, inspired by Disney and Pixar’s Cars, and you’ll win the Piston Cup in no time! The Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle also includes three race-ready decals, the Ka-chow goal explosion, and more.

Speed ​​to the finish line: The Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle will be available starting November 7.

LIGHTNING MCQUEEN

Ah… Enjoy the smell of a new preset, because the Lightning McQueen car you’ve always dreamed of is here.

The Lightning McQueen car is the first in Rocket League to feature dynamic expressions! Lightning McQueen will look down the track as you race through the arena and squint in concentration when you’re about to reach supersonic speeds.

With the Lightning McQueen Mega Bundle, you’ll be able to play with three different versions of the iconic Route 66 car. First up is the classic Rust-eze decal. With the number 95 on the side and a striking lightning bolt, you will take first place in style.

Life is a journey, so enjoy the journey. When you leave the track, try putting on your Cruisin’ sticker and enjoy a well-deserved rest. The doctor prescribed it for you!

Having Strip Weathers as your friend has its perks, and now that The King has retired, you can wear racing’s most famous shade of blue with the Dinoco decal. Would you like to perfectly combine the colors of your group in the sand? You can do it! There is a blue and a red decal, so you’ll be able to assign one to each team in the garage.

Let the whole world know when you win! Celebrate all goals with the Ka-chow goal blast. Add in the gamer anthem “Life Is A Highway” by Rascal Flatts, and everyone will have to get moving.

And of course, no racing champion is complete without a matching set of wheels. Red Lightyear Racing wheels and blue Lightyear Dinoco wheels are primed and ready for competition! Do you prefer a classic style? Lightyear Whitewall wheels will bring back memories of convertible two-seaters and classic racing cars.

The Lightning McQueen car, the Ka-chow goal explosion and the “Life Is A Highway” player anthem can also be purchased individually.

LIGHTNING MCQUEEN MEGA LOT (2500 CREDITS)

Lightning McQueen Car (hitbox Dominus) Rust-eze Decal Dinoco Decal Cruisin’ Decal Lightyear Racing Wheels Lightyear Dinoco Wheels Lightyear Whitewall Wheels Goal Blast Ka-chow Player Sign Lightning McQueen Player Anthem “Life Is A Highway” by Rascal Flatts

*Note: The Lightning McQueen car can be customized with decorations, boosters, trails and goal explosions, but not antennas. Items from other brands that have their own customization restrictions are not included. The Lightning McQueen car can only be customized with the Rust-eze, Dinoco, and Cruisin’ decals.

The Lightning McQueen bundle will be available starting November 7th. See you in the center of the field!

