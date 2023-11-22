

Wat is RedWednesday?

The freedom to believe is under pressure worldwide. At the beginning of this year, the organization Open Doors revealed that more than 360 million Christians cannot practice their faith freely. Christians are oppressed, especially in communist countries such as North Korea and China, but also in Afghanistan, Egypt, Iran and Pakistan.

Other faiths cannot be practiced freely in some countries: Buddhists are regularly attacked in Bangladesh, while the regime in China oppresses the Muslim Uighurs minority. During the annual RedWednesday campaign, church organizations worldwide reflect on these abuses. Churches and monuments will be lit blood red this Wednesday evening. Organizer Aid to the Church in Need wants to “break the silence of the international community” with the action and calls on people to be a “light in the darkness for people who are persecuted for their faith”.