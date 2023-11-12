A crane operator is busy moving waste when he is startled by a loud bang. He looks up and sees a hole in the wall. Two seconds earlier, something exploded among the waste and flew straight out through the wall. Cause? In a pile of garbage was a nitrous oxide cylinder. The crane’s grip squeezed the cylinder, which then came under high pressure and exploded. The crane operator escaped unscathed, because if the cylinder had flown his way, he might not have been able to live to tell the story.