An action game with Contra or Shinobi DNA now arrives for Mega Drive. We already have Life on Earth Reimagined and we show you what it looks like inside and out.

It is not every day that one can rejoice at the arrival of a new game for Mega Drive, but yes, SEGA’s 16-bit is still alive and well with new proposals in physical format. In Kai Magazine Software They are already experts in launching games for it and, after Metal Dragon and Life on Mars, they have given us this premiere Life on Earth Reimaginedtribute to classics like Shinobi or Contra.

Based in Spain, This company has the game in pre-order on its website, but we have already received a physical copy, with its cartridge, manual and even a set of postcards. As usually happens in these cases, it is possible to choose between a cover European style (blue edge or classic), a Japanese or an American one, with its SEGA Genesis “roll.”

As you can see in the video that heads this content, Life on Earth is an action game that hits you from the first seconds of the gamewith constant shootings, weapon changes and frenetic jumps that will remind you of other titles such as Rolling Thunder. They have even looked at icons like Gunstar Heroes to design the different levels of difficulty.

They are cyberpunk aesthetic drink classics like Akira and even if you have marked a motorcycle level with autoscroll and parallax effect which shows what can be done today for SEGA’s black wonder, even with a small programming team. Also watch out for the soundtrack and the cutscenes between levels!

If you are interested comprar Life on Earth para Mega Drive, can be reserved for 55 euros (5 euros cheaper than its final price, as a promotion) in the official Kai Magazine Software store and it seems that its shipment to buyers is already an imminent issue. Long live Mega Drive and homebrew projects for any console.