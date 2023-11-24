Now ten nines after the publication of Life is Strange, Don’t Nod is celebrating a major milestone in the first season of its hit video game, reaching over twenty million players around the world. The production, in this sense, tells the story of Max Caufield and Chloe Price (the latter protagonist of the DLC, Life is Strange: Before the Storm).

Lately, the French team has published Jusant and Harmony: The Fall of Reverie, two new iterations which in their history flank productions of the caliber of Vampyr and Remember Meboth significant works for the Parisian development studio.

